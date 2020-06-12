|
|
|
CLEMAS (née Egar)
Margaret Lesley Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, 7 June 2020, at midday, aged 73 years.
Dearest, precious wife of 49 years to Graham. Mother to Sharon and Martin. She will be greatly missed by her sister, Janet, Johanna, Simon, and seven grandchildren, Katherine, Luke, Hannah, Thomas, Lucy, Jacob and Isaac. She was greatly loved by everyone who knew her, including her many friends in Jussy, Burgundy.
Sincere thanks to all the NHS staff who looked after her during her last three years.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions there will be
a private funeral in Aylesham
for family and close friends. Margaret's ashes will stay at home until the time is right to
take them to Burnley,
for burial with her mum and dad.
Donations if desired to Margaret's church, the Aylesham Free Baptist Church or Cancer Research UK c.o. C.W. Lyons, 70 Military Road, Canterbury. CT1 1ND Telephone number :- 01227 463508.
Published in Burnley Express on June 12, 2020