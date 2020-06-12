Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Clemas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Clemas

Notice Condolences

Margaret Clemas Notice
CLEMAS (née Egar)
Margaret Lesley Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, 7 June 2020, at midday, aged 73 years.
Dearest, precious wife of 49 years to Graham. Mother to Sharon and Martin. She will be greatly missed by her sister, Janet, Johanna, Simon, and seven grandchildren, Katherine, Luke, Hannah, Thomas, Lucy, Jacob and Isaac. She was greatly loved by everyone who knew her, including her many friends in Jussy, Burgundy.
Sincere thanks to all the NHS staff who looked after her during her last three years.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions there will be
a private funeral in Aylesham
for family and close friends. Margaret's ashes will stay at home until the time is right to
take them to Burnley,
for burial with her mum and dad.
Donations if desired to Margaret's church, the Aylesham Free Baptist Church or Cancer Research UK c.o. C.W. Lyons, 70 Military Road, Canterbury. CT1 1ND Telephone number :- 01227 463508.
Published in Burnley Express on June 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -