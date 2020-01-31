Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Margaret Dunn Notice
DUNN Margaret Rose Peacefully on January 25th 2020 in hospital and surrounded
by her family.
Margaret aged 83 years of Clitheroe and formerly of Padiham.
The dearly loved wife of Gerard, much loved mum of Karen and Susan, dear mother in law of Richard and Mark, also a devoted grandma of Laura, Rebecca, Rachael and Alex.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven Chapel of Rest'.
Service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Friday February 7th at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of
Margaret if so desired may be given for Ribble Valley
Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o
Mrs M. Blatchford, 13 Chatburn
Old Road, Clitheroe, BB7 4QG.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 31, 2020
