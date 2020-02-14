Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Dunn

Notice

Margaret Dunn Notice
DUNN Margaret Rose Gerard, Karen, Susan and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Dr Doughty, the District and Macmillan Nurses for their care and kindness, Judith Talbot for the thoughtful service and to everyone who attended the funeral service, thank you also for donations received for Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -