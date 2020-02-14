|
DUNN Margaret Rose Gerard, Karen, Susan and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Dr Doughty, the District and Macmillan Nurses for their care and kindness, Judith Talbot for the thoughtful service and to everyone who attended the funeral service, thank you also for donations received for Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 14, 2020