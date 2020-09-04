Home

Margaret Launder Notice
LAUNDER Margaret Passed away suddenly but peacefully in Wordsworth House, Hapton, on Sunday, 23rd August, 2020, with her husband by her side, much loved and treasured mother and mother in law to Christine and Jeff and Jeff and Julie, devoted grandma to Michelle and Rachel, loving great grandma to Scarlett'Rose and Theo, loving auntie and friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held today, Friday, 4th September at Burnley Crematorium, 3-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Cat Protection League, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 4, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -