|
|
|
Law Margaret Patricia
(Greta) Peacefully but unexpectedly at home on 1st March, 2020, with her loving husband Arthur by her side, Greta, aged 84 years, the much loved mum of Leo and Francis, dearest mother in law to Isabella and Dawn, a very special grandma and great grandma, dearly loved sister, sister in law, auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed, especially by her loving dog Honey. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home.
Greta's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Thursday,
12th March at 9-30 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 6, 2020