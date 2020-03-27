Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Margaret Lister

Margaret Lister Notice
LISTER (Nee Knight)
Margaret Passed away peacefully on Monday, 23rd March, 2020 in the Meadow Lodge Care Home, Margaret, aged 90 years, the most beloved wife of the late Arthur, special mum to Valerie and Roy, dear mother in law to Joe and Christine, proud grandma, great grandma and friend who will be sadly missed. A private service will be held for the family at Burnley Cemetery. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 27, 2020
