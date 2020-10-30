Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Margaret McCormack

Margaret McCormack Notice
McCORMACK
Margaret Ann Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 26th October, 2020, aged 82 years, dearly beloved wife of the late Henry, much loved and loving mum of Christopher, Kim and Craig, a dear mother in law, cherished grandma and great grandma, sister, sister in law and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. Margaret's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday, 4th November at 9-15 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to SSAFA, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 30, 2020
