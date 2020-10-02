|
MIDGLEY (nee Crosland)
Margaret Passed away peacefully in Dove Court Care Home on 28th September 2020, Margaret, aged 83 years. The most beloved wife of 62 years to James, special mum to Trevor and Lorraine, dearest mother in law to Karen and Peter, proud grandma to Christian, Matthew, Jessica, Helen and Sarah, loving great grandma to Lydia, Ethan, Rachael and David, also a sister, auntie and friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Margaret's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Wednesday, 7th October at
2-50pm, for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium at
3-15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are being received to Dementia UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 2, 2020