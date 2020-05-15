Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Rushworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rushworth

Notice Condolences

Margaret Rushworth Notice
Rushworth (Hawke)
Margaret Sadly in her own home with her loving family by her side, on Saturday, 9th May, 2020, Margaret, aged 84 years, beloved wife of 64 years to Eric, much loved mum to Kay, mother in law to the late Brian, cherished grandma to Jonathan and Natalie, great grandma to Noah, Luca and Harrison, a dear lady who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Tuesday, 19th May. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -