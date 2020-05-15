|
Rushworth (Hawke)
Margaret Sadly in her own home with her loving family by her side, on Saturday, 9th May, 2020, Margaret, aged 84 years, beloved wife of 64 years to Eric, much loved mum to Kay, mother in law to the late Brian, cherished grandma to Jonathan and Natalie, great grandma to Noah, Luca and Harrison, a dear lady who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Tuesday, 19th May. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 15, 2020