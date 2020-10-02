Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Street
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Street

Notice Condolences

Margaret Street Notice
STREET (nee McNab)
Margaret Passed away peacefully in Marsden Grange Care Home on 23rd September 2020, Margaret aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Ronald, cherished mother of Linda and Alison, mother-in-law
of Keith and Michael and grandmother of Holly. A private funeral service will be held, with a memorial celebrating Margaret's life to be scheduled at a later date. Donations if desired are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -