STREET (nee McNab)
Margaret Passed away peacefully in Marsden Grange Care Home on 23rd September 2020, Margaret aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Ronald, cherished mother of Linda and Alison, mother-in-law
of Keith and Michael and grandmother of Holly. A private funeral service will be held, with a memorial celebrating Margaret's life to be scheduled at a later date. Donations if desired are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 2, 2020