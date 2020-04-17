Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Watson

Notice Condolences

Margaret Watson Notice
WATSON (formerly Dean)
Margaret Elizabeth Who passed away on 13th April, 2020, aged 82 years. Loving mother of Garry, Ali and Amanda, grandma to Katie, Charlotte and Bear, great grandma to Eddie,
Ada and Rosie, parishioner of
St. Cuthbert's who will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Now at Peace. A private family ceremony will be held at Burnley Crematorium on
24th April. A memorial service for extended family and friends will be held at St. Cuthbert's Church at a future date to be advised.
All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -