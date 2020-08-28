|
Whitehead (nee Leach)
Margaret Sadly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Saturday, 22nd August, 2020, Margaret, aged 85 years, beloved wife to the late Leo, much loved mum to Cherryl and Taania, step mum to Geoff and Sheila, cherished grandma and great grandma, loved sister to the late Jennie and Brian, caring sister in law and auntie and great auntie, also a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed by all of those who knew her. Margaret's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Thursday, 3rd September at 11 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 11-30 a.m.
Family flowers only or donations,
if so desired, to British Heart Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 28, 2020