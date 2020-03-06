|
WILKINSON Margaret Shirley On Tuesday 25th February 2020
peacefully at her home, Margaret,
aged 83 years of Colne.
Beloved wife of the late Alfred, much loved mum of Louise,
Merrill, Rachel, Michael and David, a loving mother in law, grandma and great grandma and a
dear sister of Heather.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 11th March 2020 at 1.00pm at St Michaels & All Angels Church, Foulridge followed by cremation at Skipton Crematorium at 2.10pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for R.N.L.I c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 6, 2020