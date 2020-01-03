|
WILLIAMSON Margaret Mary
(nee Durkin) Passed away suddenly at home on Friday, 27th December, 2019, and with her loving family by her side, Margaret, aged 84 years, the most beloved wife to Raymond, loving mum to Jacqui, Karen, Eileen, Paul and Tricia, proud grandma, dear sister, caring mother in law, loving auntie and kind friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. A reception will be held in
St Mary's RC Church on Monday, 13th January at 6 p.m. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday, 14th January, 11 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium, 12-15 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to New Neighbours, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 3, 2020