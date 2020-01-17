Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
18:00
St Mary's RC Church
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00
St Mary's RC Church
Committal
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:15
Burnley Crematorium
Notice

Margaret Williamson Notice
WILLIAMSON Margaret Mary Raymond and family would like to thank all family, friends, neighbours and parishioners for their wonderful support, kind words, cards of condolence, masses and donations to New Neighbours Together. Special thanks to Fr. David Featherstone and Fr Barry Lomax for their comforting words and friendship at this sad time. Thanks also to
St Mary's choir and flower arrangers, the 110 Club, Knights of St Columba and Catenians. Finally, thank you to Leighton and team at Alderson and Horan. Mass will be offered for your intentions.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 17, 2020
