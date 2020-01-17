|
WILLIAMSON Margaret Mary Raymond and family would like to thank all family, friends, neighbours and parishioners for their wonderful support, kind words, cards of condolence, masses and donations to New Neighbours Together. Special thanks to Fr. David Featherstone and Fr Barry Lomax for their comforting words and friendship at this sad time. Thanks also to
St Mary's choir and flower arrangers, the 110 Club, Knights of St Columba and Catenians. Finally, thank you to Leighton and team at Alderson and Horan. Mass will be offered for your intentions.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 17, 2020