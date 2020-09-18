Home

Wale (nee Cowell)
Marian Peacefully in Abiden Rest Home on 15th September, 2020, Marian, aged 93 years, dearly beloved wife of the late Edward, loving mum to Derek and Doreen, dear mother in law to Sharon, cherished grandma of Arran, Annemarie and Julie, proud great grandma of Alexandra, Carla, Kian and Aggie, great great grandma to Jace and Ava, also a dear auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. Marian's service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Saturday, 19th September at 10-45 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Rosemere Cancer Foundation, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 18, 2020
