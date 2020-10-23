|
|
|
Bamber Marie
(formerly Broadley)
(nee Rockliffe) Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Saturday, 17th October, 2020, and with her loving family by her side, Marie, aged 86 years, the beloved wife of the late Ted, dearly loved mummy of Denise, Debra and the late Iain, proud grandma to Matthew, Alex, Edward, George, Oliver, Robin and Sam, dear mother in law of Bill, Andrew and Donna, a step grandma and special friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Marie's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Tuesday, 3rd November at 10-40 a.m. for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery, 11 a.m. Flowers welcome or donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 23, 2020