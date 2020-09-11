|
|
|
HOLMES (formerly Morris)
(nee Ingham)
Marie Peacefully in Oaklands Care Home, on Monday, 7th September, 2020, Marie, aged 89 years, much loved mum to Paul and Peter, loved sister to Jean, sister in law to Graham, cherished grandmother and great grandmother, caring auntie and a dear friend and neighbour who will be sadly missed. Marie's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Thursday, 17th September at 11 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 11-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 11, 2020