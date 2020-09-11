Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Holmes

Notice Condolences

Marie Holmes Notice
HOLMES (formerly Morris)
(nee Ingham)
Marie Peacefully in Oaklands Care Home, on Monday, 7th September, 2020, Marie, aged 89 years, much loved mum to Paul and Peter, loved sister to Jean, sister in law to Graham, cherished grandmother and great grandmother, caring auntie and a dear friend and neighbour who will be sadly missed. Marie's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Thursday, 17th September at 11 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 11-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Sept. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -