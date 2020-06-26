|
LORD (formerly Swindells)
(nee Scott)
Marie Ellen Suddenly on 15th June, 2020, at Burnley General Hospital, after a short illness, Marie, aged 68 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Tom, very special and adored mum of Paul, Nicola and Danielle, dearest mother in law to Malcolm, cherished mamar of Reece, Morgan, Ben, Liam, Charlotte and the late Michael and Abigail, also a very special and dearly loved sister, sister in law, auntie, cousin and lovely friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Marie's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Wednesday, 1st July at 12-30 p.m. for service and interment at Burnley Cemetery at 1 p.m. Flowers are welcome. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 26, 2020