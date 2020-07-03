|
|
|
bennett Marion
nee Whittaker Passed away peacefully on
Monday June 22nd 2020 in the Royal Blackburn Hospital.
Much loved wife of the late
William Bennett.
A dear mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral cortege will leave from Hartley Foulds Funeral Home on Thursday 9th July at 10.15am for a private service and committal at Burnley Crematorium at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations may be sent to the Salvation Army, Burnley.
Enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Directors,
230 Colne Road, Burnley
Tel 831854
Published in Burnley Express on July 3, 2020