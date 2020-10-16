|
|
|
ATKINSON Marjorie
(née Halstead) Loving mother of her late, cherished son Duncan
and wife of the late Neville,
Marjorie passed away
peacefully in Lytham St Anne's
on 4th October 2020
aged 94 years.
Her kindness and generosity of spirit to all people and animals throughout her worldwide travels and adventures are testament
to her good life, well lived.
We will miss her very much.
Interment will take place
at Haggate Churchyard
on Monday 19th October 2020
at 2:30 pm. Flowers welcome
or donations in memory
of Marjorie can be sent direct
to The British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road,
Burnley, Tel 831 854.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 16, 2020