Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartley Foulds
230 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1DY
01282 831854
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Atkinson

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Atkinson Notice
ATKINSON Marjorie
(née Halstead) Loving mother of her late, cherished son Duncan
and wife of the late Neville,
Marjorie passed away
peacefully in Lytham St Anne's
on 4th October 2020
aged 94 years.

Her kindness and generosity of spirit to all people and animals throughout her worldwide travels and adventures are testament
to her good life, well lived.
We will miss her very much.
Interment will take place
at Haggate Churchyard
on Monday 19th October 2020
at 2:30 pm. Flowers welcome
or donations in memory
of Marjorie can be sent direct
to The British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to
Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road,
Burnley, Tel 831 854.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -