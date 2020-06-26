Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Foster

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Foster Notice
FOSTER (nee Lewis)
Marjorie Suddenly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Sunday, 21st June, 2020, Marj, aged 93 years, beloved wife of the late Joe, much loved mum to Garry and Kay, dear mother in law to Paul and Lyn, cherished grandma to Ben, Hannah, Laura and Adam, great grandma to Joshua and Polly, also a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Marj's funeral cortege will leave from her daughters' home on Wednesday, 1st July at 11-50 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12-15 p.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -