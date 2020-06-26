|
FOSTER (nee Lewis)
Marjorie Suddenly in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Sunday, 21st June, 2020, Marj, aged 93 years, beloved wife of the late Joe, much loved mum to Garry and Kay, dear mother in law to Paul and Lyn, cherished grandma to Ben, Hannah, Laura and Adam, great grandma to Joshua and Polly, also a dear friend to many who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Marj's funeral cortege will leave from her daughters' home on Wednesday, 1st July at 11-50 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 12-15 p.m. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 26, 2020