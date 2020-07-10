Home

Marjorie Foster

Notice

Marjorie Foster Notice
Foster Marjorie Marjorie's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and flowers received at this sad time. Thank you to the carers at Oaklands Nursing Home for their care and attention and to
Rev. Richard Booth for his comforting words and lovely service. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their caring approach and professional and dignified arrangements.
A celebration of Marjorie's life will be held at a date and time to be confirmed when donations to a charity of the family's choice
would be welcomed.
Published in Burnley Express on July 10, 2020
