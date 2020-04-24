Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
More Obituaries for Marjorie Roberts
Marjorie Roberts

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Roberts Notice
ROBERTS (nee Hindle)
Marjorie Passed away peacefully in the Burnley General Hospital, after a short illness, on Monday, 20th April, 2020, Marjorie, aged 85 years, most loving mum to Yvonne, Keith, Deborah, Glen and Mandy, dear mother in law to Tony, Clare, Paul, Tracey and Paul, precious grandma to Mark, Ben, Jodie, Jayne, Leanne, Amy, Harrison, Maxwell, and a dear great grandma, sister, friend and neighbour who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday, 28th April. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 24, 2020
