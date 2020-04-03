|
|
|
Hanson Mark David Peacefully in Pendleside Hospice, on 29th March, 2020, after a brave fight against illness, and with his much loved and loving wife Nicola by his side, Mark, aged 48 years, the very much loved and treasured dad of Erik and Tilly, dearest son of Sheila and David, step son of Shaun, son in law of Kevin and Alice, very special brother to Louise and Paul, dear brother in law to Gavin, cherished grandson of Doris and the late Frank Jackson, Irene and the late Kenneth, also a dearly loved uncle, cousin and great friend to many who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, Wednesday, 8th April. Family flowers only or donations if so desired directly to Pendleside Hospice. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 3, 2020