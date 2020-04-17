|
Hanson Mark Nicola and family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for all their good wishes and support and particularly those unable to attend the service who lined the route of the funeral cortege; this was very much appreciated by the family. Thank you to the staff of Pendleside Hospice for the care and attention shown to Mark and to all those who made donations to the hospice in his memory. Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so via the Pendleside Hospice website. Thank you to Peter Goulding for his comforting words and service and finally, to Alderson and Horan for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 17, 2020