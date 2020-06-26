Home

Martin Norwood Notice
NORWOOD MARTIN ROBERT Martin, aged 68,
was surrounded by his lovely family when he passed away peacefully on June 17th 2020.
Dearly loved husband of Bernadette, ever loving dad of Martin, Anthony, Hannah,
and step dad of Stephen and
much loved son of Margaret.
Martin will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
A private service and cremation
will be held on Thursday
July 2nd at 10.45am.
Donations gratefully received
in memory of Martin directly to
Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Service
Tel. 01282 438866
Published in Burnley Express on June 26, 2020
