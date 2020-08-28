Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Burrows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Burrows

Notice Condolences

Mary Burrows Notice
Burrows Mary Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Sunday, 23rd August, 2020, Mary, aged 91 years, beloved wife of Geoffrey, loving mum of Patricia and the late Peter, cherished grandma of Alastair and Kirsty. Mary will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. A private service will be held at Briercliffe Rd Methodist Church followed by interment at Haggate Cemetery. Donations if desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -