Burrows Mary Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Sunday, 23rd August, 2020, Mary, aged 91 years, beloved wife of Geoffrey, loving mum of Patricia and the late Peter, cherished grandma of Alastair and Kirsty. Mary will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. A private service will be held at Briercliffe Rd Methodist Church followed by interment at Haggate Cemetery. Donations if desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 28, 2020