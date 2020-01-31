|
Harpur (nee Fox)
Mary Christina Sadly but suddenly in her own home, on Saturday, 25th January, 2020, Mary, aged 91 years, beloved wife to the late Sean, much loved mum to John, Marion, Eleanor, Suzanne, Maureen and Christina, cherished grandma and great grandma, loved sister and auntie, a dear friend and neighbour who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Mary's funeral cortege will leave from her own home on Monday, 10th February at
9-30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at
10 a.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium, 11-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Jan. 31, 2020