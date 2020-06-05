|
Lush (nee Dunn)
Mary Patricia Peacefully at her home on June 2nd, 2020, with her loving family by her side, Mary, aged 82 years, dearly beloved wife of the late Arthur, much loved and treasured mother of Christina, Paula and Kathryn, dearest mother in law to Philip, a cherished grandma and great grandma, loving sister of Gerard and the late John and Joseph, also a very special auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. R.I.P. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Friday, 12th June. Donations are being received in Mary's memory direct to Parkinson's Disease or Alzheimer's Society. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 5, 2020