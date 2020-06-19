|
|
|
LUSH Mary Patricia Mary's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Parkinson's UK and Alzheimer's Society. Special thanks to the carers from the Alpha Care Agency for the loving care and attention shown to Mary and to the Priest for his comforting words and service. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their dignified and caring arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on June 19, 2020