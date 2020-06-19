Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lush
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lush

Notice

Mary Lush Notice
LUSH Mary Patricia Mary's family would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Parkinson's UK and Alzheimer's Society. Special thanks to the carers from the Alpha Care Agency for the loving care and attention shown to Mary and to the Priest for his comforting words and service. Finally, thank you to Alderson and Horan for their dignified and caring arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on June 19, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -