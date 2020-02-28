|
|
|
McDONALD
Mary On Saturday February 22nd 2020, following a short illness,
Mary McDonald
passed away peacefully,
aged 96 years.
Mary was the dearly beloved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Joyce, Marian & Doreen and a very dear mum-in-law, grandma and great grandma.
Her funeral service will take place at 1.00pm on Thursday, March 5th at Accrington Cemetery Chapel, Burnley Road, Accrington.
BB5 6HA, followed by
burial in the family grave.
Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving remembrance of Mary will be most gratefully accepted on behalf of Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Burnley Express on Feb. 28, 2020