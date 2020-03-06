Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Mary Murphy

Mary Murphy Notice
Murphy Sr Mary Vincent Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Sister Mary, who passed away peacefully on February 27th, 2020, at McAuley Mount Care Home and fortified by the rites of Holy Mother Church, aged 86 years and in her devoted 60 years of religious profession.
R.I.P.
Sister Mary will be received for reception into St Mary's RC Church on Sunday, 15th March at 4p.m. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday, 16th March at 10 a.m. followed by at Burnley Cemetery, 11-30 a.m. Donations if so desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 6, 2020
