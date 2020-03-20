|
Murphy Sr Mary Vincent Sister Mary Vincent's family and the Sisters of Mercy, Park Hill, would like to thank everyone who attended to say farewell to Sister Mary Vincent. They would also like to thank Fr Kelly and Fr Jennings for celebrating the Funeral Mass with us, the organist and Choir and everyone at St Mary's who were present at the Mass. Finally, thank you to Stephen and staff at Alderson and Horan for their help and support during this difficult time and professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 20, 2020