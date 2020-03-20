Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Murphy

Notice

Mary Murphy Notice
Murphy Sr Mary Vincent Sister Mary Vincent's family and the Sisters of Mercy, Park Hill, would like to thank everyone who attended to say farewell to Sister Mary Vincent. They would also like to thank Fr Kelly and Fr Jennings for celebrating the Funeral Mass with us, the organist and Choir and everyone at St Mary's who were present at the Mass. Finally, thank you to Stephen and staff at Alderson and Horan for their help and support during this difficult time and professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -