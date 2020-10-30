|
PARKER Mary Patricia
(Pat) Passed away peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Monday, 19th October, 2020 and with her loving family by her side, Pat, aged 73 years, the most loving and caring mum to Martin, Paul and Aileen, dear mother in law to Claire and Danny, proud grandma, great grandma, loved sister, auntie, friend and Godmother who will be sadly missed. Pat's funeral service took place at Burnley Cemetery on Monday, 26th October. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 30, 2020