Hartley Foulds
230 Colne Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB10 1DY
01282 831854
Mary Rushworth

Mary Rushworth Notice
Rushworth Mary
(née Hindle) On 17th July 2020,
Mary sadly passed away
after a short illness, aged 87.
Wife of the late Frank Rushworth, Mother to Mark and
Mother-in-law to Christina,
Sister of the late Rob Hindle.
Will be greatly missed.
A private funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Friday 31st July at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations to Pendleside Hospice.
Enquiries to Hartley Foulds
Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road,
Burnley tel 831854.
Published in Burnley Express on July 24, 2020
