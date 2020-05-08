Home

Monday, May 18, 2020
12:00
Burnley Crematorium
Simpson Mary Peacefully at Willowbank Nursing Home on Saturday 2nd May 2020, Mary, aged 83 years.
Beloved wife to the late Eric, dearly loved mum of Janet, Helen and Raymond and dear mother-in-law of Stephen, Dom and Lesley. She was also a devoted nana and great nana, dear sister of Ann and the late Thomas, sister-in-law of Robert, Veronica and Rodney,
dear aunt and friend to many.
A private service and cremation will take place on Monday 18th May at Burnley Crematorium
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations may be sent direct to The Alzheimers Society
or via the family.
Enquiries to Hartley Foulds Funeral Service, 230 Colne Road, Burnley, Tel: 831854
Published in Burnley Express on May 8, 2020
