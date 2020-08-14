|
|
|
Slater Mary died peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital on 6th August, 2020. Mary, aged 92 years,
was the dearly beloved wife
of the late Alan and much loved and precious mum of Ken, Gillian, and the late Iain. She was a dear mother-in-law, a cherished grandma and great grandma,
who will be sadly missed by all.
Mary's grave side service
will be held at the Inghamite Church Cemetery, Fence
on Friday, 21st August at 11 a.m. Family flowers only, but donations if so desired to Macmillan Nurses, c/o and all inquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Services,
275-279 Leeds Road,
Nelson BB8 8EJ
Tel: 01282 606505
Published in Burnley Express on Aug. 14, 2020