Mary Sykes

Notice Condolences

Mary Sykes Notice
SYKES (nee Shore)
Mary Passed away peacefully in the Oaklands Care Home, on Wednesday, 1st April, 2020, Mary, aged 91 years, the most loving mum of Ada, Beryl and the late Linda, mother in law, grandma and great grandma who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday, 15th April. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 10, 2020
