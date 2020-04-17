Home

Mary Sykes

Notice

Mary Sykes Notice
SYKES Mary The family of the late Mary would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their support at this very difficult time.
A special thank you to all the staff and carers at Oaklands Nursing Home for their wonderful care,
to Father Roger for his comforting, beautiful service and to Leighton and the team at Alderson and Horan for their professional and compassionate arrangements. Donations are still being received for Dementia UK direct
to the charity.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 17, 2020
