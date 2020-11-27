Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Hanson

Notice Condolences

Maureen Hanson Notice
Hanson Maureen Passed away peacefully at home, Monday, 23rd November 2020 with her loving husband David by her side, aged 69 years. Maureen loved life and was always happy. A much-loved mum and cherished grandma, also a dearly loved friend to many and will be sadly missed. Maureen's funeral cortege will leave from her home for Requiem Mass in St Mary's RC Church then laid to eternal rest in Burnley Cemetery at a date and time to be confirmed. Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -