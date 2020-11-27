|
Hanson Maureen Passed away peacefully at home, Monday, 23rd November 2020 with her loving husband David by her side, aged 69 years. Maureen loved life and was always happy. A much-loved mum and cherished grandma, also a dearly loved friend to many and will be sadly missed. Maureen's funeral cortege will leave from her home for Requiem Mass in St Mary's RC Church then laid to eternal rest in Burnley Cemetery at a date and time to be confirmed. Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Nov. 27, 2020