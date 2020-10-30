Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Maureen O'Sullivan Notice
O'SULLIVAN Maureen Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on October 27th , 2020, and with her loving sisters by her side, Maureen, aged 58 years, the dearly loved daughter of the late Kevin and Therese, very special sister of Marie, Paul, Cath and Gerard, dear auntie of Louise, Janine, Rebecca, Stephanie, Katie and Jack, also a great auntie and great great auntie, dear sister in law of Shirley and Zoe, niece to Brian and Joyce and a good friend of many who will be sadly missed, especially by close friends Debs and Dan, Jean and Steve. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Maureen's funeral cortege will leave from her sister's home on Tuesday, 10th November at
1-10 p.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 1-45 p.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to HAPPA, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 30, 2020
