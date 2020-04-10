|
Brown Maurice Passed away peacefully in hospital on 28th March 2020,
aged 80 years.
Maurice was the beloved Husband of the late Janet, much loved Dad of Caroline, Derek and Antony, Father-in-law of Amanda,
Ronnie and Elaine, treasured Grandad of Daniel, Rachel, Matthew, Scott, Ross, Naomi and Charlotte, Great- grandad of Reuben and Isaac.
A private cremation will take place with a Celebration of his Life to
be held at a later date.
All enquiries to
Warburtons Funeralcare, Todmorden. 01706 813329.
Published in Burnley Express on Apr. 10, 2020