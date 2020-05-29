|
HANNA Maurice Iskander Dr Peacefully at his home on 21st May 2020, with his loving family by his side, Maurice aged 81 years. The dearly loved husband of Marie, loving father of Sami, Hani and Wyell, also a very dear father in law, grandad, brother, brother in law, uncle and highly respected Doctor and friend who will be greatly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. A private family service and interment will be held at Burnley Cemetery on Tuesday, 2nd June. Donations are being received in Maurice's memory via the
Just Giving Page www.mauricehanna.com
All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 29, 2020