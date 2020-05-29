|
|
|
Campbell Michael James (Jim) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on May 20th, 2020, and with his loving wife Brenda by his side, Jimmy, aged 66 years, much loved dad of Matthew, Sam and the late Thomas, dear father in law to Michael, very special grandad to
7 grandchildren, also a much loved brother, brother in law, uncle, cousin and great friend of many who will be sadly missed. A private family service will be held at Burnley Crematorium, on Friday, 29th May. Donations are being received direct to Macmillan Cancer Support or British Lung Foundation. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on May 29, 2020