Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cooke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Cooke

Notice Condolences

Michael Cooke Notice
COOKE Michael Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 4th October, 2020, Michael, aged 69 years, much loved son of Rita, brother to Nigel and uncle of Elizabeth, Deborah and Victoria. Michael's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Tuesday, 13th October at 10-15 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-45 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Cancer Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -