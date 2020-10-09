|
COOKE Michael Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on 4th October, 2020, Michael, aged 69 years, much loved son of Rita, brother to Nigel and uncle of Elizabeth, Deborah and Victoria. Michael's funeral cortege will leave from his own home on Tuesday, 13th October at 10-15 a.m. for service and cremation at Burnley Crematorium, 10-45 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to Cancer Research UK, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 9, 2020