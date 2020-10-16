|
Cooke Michael Ellison Michael's family would like to thank all family, friends and good neighbours for kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received for Cancer Research UK. Thank you to the staff of the Royal Blackburn Hospital, District Nursing Teams and Pendleside Hospice at Home for their wonderful care and attention. Thank you to Rev. Mark Jason for his comforting words and lovely service and to Alderson and Horan for their caring and professional arrangements.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 16, 2020