|
|
|
Fletcher Michael Sadly in his own home with his loving family by his side, on Sunday, 31st May, 2020, Michael, aged 70 years, beloved husband of 48 years to Judith, much loved dad to Gail and Martin, father in law to Julian and Laura, cherished grandad to Nicole and Matt, loved brother to Veronica, Jean, Anne and the late Mary, a dear friend and neighbour who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. A private family service and interment will be held at Burnley Cemetery on Tuesday, 9th June. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on June 5, 2020