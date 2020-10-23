|
GUDGEON Michael (Mick) Suddenly at his home on 18th October, 2020, Michael, aged 71 years, the dearly loved and devoted husband of the late Hilda, much loved dad of Michelle and Kevin, dear father in law to Bryden, very special grandad to Selina, Kerry and Sophie, proud great grandad, dearly loved brother, brother in law, uncle, and respected friend to many who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Mick's funeral cortege will leave from his daughters' home on Tuesday, 27th October at 9-40 a.m. for service and interment at Burnley cemetery at 10 a.m. Flowers welcome or donations if so desired are being received for Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Burnley Express on Oct. 23, 2020